ENPOWER First to Adopt Infineon's Latest 750 V Automotive-Grade Discrete IGBT EDT2 Devices

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Zhuhai ENPOWER Electric Co., Ltd. (ENPOWER), a China based supplier of inverters for the automotive industry, is the first to integrate the latest 750 V automotive-grade IGBTs from Infineon Technologies

The discrete IGBT EDT2 devices, the AIKQ120N75CP2 and AIKQ200N75CP2, in TO-247PLUS package enable performance boosts and system cost savings in main inverter applications and DC link discharge switches of electric vehicles. Additionally, they offer greater design freedom for achieving system integration targets.

According to the press release, the benchmark EDT2 technology has been introduced to the market successfully. It is available in a TO247 package optimized for automotive discrete traction inverters. The new 120 A and 200 A (at 100°C) product variants expand Infineon's portfolio of discrete high-voltage devices for automotive applications. Discrete based inverters are beneficial in terms of scalability, flexibility, and overall system cost.

Additionally, the 750 V EDT2 technology enables high-performance system designs. With a rated current of 200 A, the AIKQ200N75CP2 is the best-in-class discrete IGBT in a TO247Plus package. Thus, for a defined target power class, fewer devices are needed in parallel, power density can be increased and system costs reduced. Due to the high quality, Infineon’s IGBTs are significant building blocks for dependable inverter systems.

“ENPOWER firmly follows the technology route of designing motor control units (MCUs) with discrete components, and continuously develops products that are both good and cost-advantageous, therefore to always maintain the competitive advantage of our MCUs in the market,” said Liu Hongxin, ENPOWER’s R&D director of MCU. “Infineon’s industry-leading discrete IGBTs are compatible with the last generation in terms of packaging. Together with the high current density, ultra-low saturation voltage drop and very good parallel performance, power density of our products has increased by more than 20 percent, further improving competitiveness of our products.”

