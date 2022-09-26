NXP and Elektrobit Collaborate to Develop Software for Next-Generation Automotive Battery Management Systems

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

NXP Semiconductors and Elektrobit are collaborating to co-develop a software platform to support NXP’s high-voltage battery management system (HVBMS) reference design.

The jointly developed software, a combination of Elektrobit’s Classic AUTOSAR tooling and software and NXP’s reference application software and Complex Device Drivers (CDDs), will be designed and integrated into NXP’s HVBMS RD.

With the goal of easing the process, lowering the cost of development, and increasing the reliability of today’s battery-powered cars, NXP and Elektrobit are developing HVBMS architectures for electric vehicles (EVs) by abstracting the communication and controlling interactions between the BMS microcontroller and the battery cell controllers.

NXP and Elektrobit are developing the HVBMS RD, a scalable ASIL D architecture composed of three modules: battery management unit (BMU), cell monitoring unit (CMU) and battery junction box (BJB), by utilizing Elektrobit’s EB tresos (AutoCore, AutoCore OS, and RTE).

“Our EB tresos AutoCore is the implementation of the Classic AUTOSAR® standard and our tooling environment, called EB tresos Studio, is used to configure these basic software modules with NXP’s software modules,” said Michael Robertson, Vice President, Head of Strategy & Product Management, Elektrobit. “Elektrobit will additionally offer support to customers that use NXPs HVBMS platform when configuring and integrating EB tresos AutoCore into their environment, and will continue working with NXP in the second development phase of the HVBMS reference design software.”

Dr. Andreas Schlapka, Director & Segment Manager Battery Management Systems at NXP explained, “NXP has extensive knowledge in BMS, with a scalable portfolio of analog and digital silicon devices to support the full variety of BMS architectures. Elektrobit, on the other hand, has in-depth knowledge of the software architectures that are used in the automotive domain and AUTOSAR expertise.”

For more information about NXP’s HVBMS reference design, including application software and CCDs in production quality, visit: www.nxp.com/BMS.

