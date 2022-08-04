AMD and ECARX to Collaborate on Immersive Digital Cockpit In-Vehicle Computing Platform for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

AMD announced a strategic collaboration with ECARX, a global mobility tech company. The companies will work together on an in-vehicle computing platform for next-generation electric vehicles (EVs), expected to be in mass production for global rollout in late 2023.

The ECARX digital cockpit will be the first in-vehicle platform to be offered with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors and AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs along with ECARX hardware and software.

Combining the experience in automotive digital cockpit design of ECARX with AMD advanced computing power and visual graphic rendering capabilities, the companies aim to deliver an innovative in-car experience. The digital cockpit will launch with advanced features including driver information mode, heads-up display, rear seat entertainment, multiple-displays, multi-zone voice recognition, high-end gaming, and a full 3D user experience.

The automotive EV market, as well as the technology required to support it, represents an unprecedented growth opportunity in the years ahead according to analyst firm, Strategy Analytics. “EV adoption is now a key underlying factor for growth in the automotive semiconductor market and the associated semiconductor demand is forecast to grow at a CAAGR of 31% over 2021 - 2026,” said Asif Anwar, executive director – PBCS and EVS, Strategy Analytics. “The EV revolution is here, with next-generation EV platforms at the leading edge of domain- and zonal-based architecture driving adoption of the digital cockpit, ADAS and the connected vehicle.”

The Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processors are the second generation designed for automotive in-vehicle infotainment and instrumentation applications, plus additional applications such as industrial edge, thin client, and miniPC systems. For customers and applications that need high-performance display capabilities, the Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processors can power up to four independent displays simultaneously in 4K resolution as it is equipped with up to eight CPU cores and seven GPU compute units. A single AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor provides up to 2x the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, and up to 40 percent better graphics performance over the previous generation.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs are built upon the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture, a graphics architecture that spans from next-generation desktop PCs, laptops, and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. Engineered from the ground up for suitable performance and power efficiency, AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers up to 2X higher performance and up to 50 percent more performance-per-watt in select titles compared to the previous-generation AMD RDNA architecture.

