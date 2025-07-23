Embedded Executive: Where To Place the Compute In a Car | NXP

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Compute in the automobile is (again) moving toward consolidation and away from the discrete nature of multiple processors around the vehicle. Is this a trend that’s going to stick? I guess it depends on who you ask.

In this case, I asked Robert Moran, the GM & VP for Automotive Processors at NXP Semiconductors. As we add AI and autonomous drive to the software-defined vehicle (SDV), a move like this is pretty much a requirement. Hear it right from the horse’s mouth on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.