Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Where To Place the Compute In a Car | NXP

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

July 23, 2025

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Where To Place the Compute In a Car | NXP

Compute in the automobile is (again) moving toward consolidation and away from the discrete nature of multiple processors around the vehicle. Is this a trend that’s going to stick? I guess it depends on who you ask. 

In this case, I asked Robert Moran, the GM & VP for Automotive Processors at NXP Semiconductors. As we add AI and autonomous drive to the software-defined vehicle (SDV), a move like this is pretty much a requirement. Hear it right from the horse’s mouth on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Wireless Charging Just Got Faster | WPC

January 14, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Create a Cost-Effective HMI With LVGL (and Some Help From Renesas)

January 26, 2026

MORE
Security
Image Credit: PX5
PX5 NET Gains TÜV Approval, Enabling Faster Certification of Safety-Critical Embedded Applications

January 22, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
Building Trust in Embedded Systems & Smarter HMI Design

January 15, 2026

MORE