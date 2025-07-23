Embedded Executive: Where To Place the Compute In a Car | NXP
July 23, 2025
Compute in the automobile is (again) moving toward consolidation and away from the discrete nature of multiple processors around the vehicle. Is this a trend that’s going to stick? I guess it depends on who you ask.
In this case, I asked Robert Moran, the GM & VP for Automotive Processors at NXP Semiconductors. As we add AI and autonomous drive to the software-defined vehicle (SDV), a move like this is pretty much a requirement. Hear it right from the horse’s mouth on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.