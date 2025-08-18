RuggON Unveils Rugged Vehicle-Mount Computer with Real-Time Data Processing and Predictive Analytics

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: RuggON RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, has made a couple of announcements recently about new products in AI for fleet management.

The company recently launched its Vortex VMC (vehicle mount computer) powered by the Intel Raptor Lake Core i5-1335UE up to 4.5GHz. The rugged AI ready platform delivers real-time data processing, predictive analytics, and enhanced automation. Connectivity includes 5G, 4G/LTE, and Wi-Fi benefitting from a collaboration with Iridium’s global satellite network offering dependable transmissions in remote environments.

Vortex VMC:

Intel Raptor Lake Core i5-1335UE up to 4.5GHz

Optional Intel Atom x7211E up to 3.2GHz

DDR5 SDRAM up to 16GB

M.2 2242 SSD up to 256GB

Built-in 6-axis IMU sensors (Accelerometer + Gyroscope), 2 x speaker

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise GAC / LTSC

Sean Lee, VP of RuggON Business commented, “By combining AI-driven analytics with our proven expertise in rugged design, we deliver solutions that help logistics operators stay productive, protect their assets, and adapt to the fast-evolving demands of global supply chains.”

The company will highlight its solutions for warehouse, fleet, and field operators at TILOG LOGISTIX 2025 (Booth No. A29). Featured will be AI Safety for driver behavior analysis and blind spot detection, as well as Smart Monitor featuring CAN bus and SAE J1939 compatibility supporting real-time diagnostics.

For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com.

