Embedded Computing Design

RuggON Unveils Rugged Vehicle-Mount Computer with Real-Time Data Processing and Predictive Analytics

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 18, 2025

News

Image Credit: RuggON

RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, has made a couple of announcements recently about new products in AI for fleet management.

The company recently launched its Vortex VMC (vehicle mount computer) powered by the Intel Raptor Lake Core i5-1335UE up to 4.5GHz. The rugged AI ready platform delivers real-time data processing, predictive analytics, and enhanced automation. Connectivity includes 5G, 4G/LTE, and Wi-Fi benefitting from a collaboration with Iridium’s global satellite network offering dependable transmissions in remote environments.

Vortex VMC:

  • Intel Raptor Lake Core i5-1335UE up to 4.5GHz
  • Optional Intel Atom x7211E up to 3.2GHz
  • DDR5 SDRAM up to 16GB
  • M.2 2242 SSD up to 256GB
  • Built-in 6-axis IMU sensors (Accelerometer + Gyroscope), 2 x speaker
  • Windows 11 IoT Enterprise GAC / LTSC

Sean Lee, VP of RuggON Business commented, “By combining AI-driven analytics with our proven expertise in rugged design, we deliver solutions that help logistics operators stay productive, protect their assets, and adapt to the fast-evolving demands of global supply chains.”

The company will highlight its solutions for warehouse, fleet, and field operators at TILOG LOGISTIX 2025 (Booth No. A29). Featured will be AI Safety for driver behavior analysis and blind spot detection, as well as Smart Monitor featuring CAN bus and SAE J1939 compatibility supporting real-time diagnostics.

For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com.
 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning
From Data Center to Desk: The Critical Role of AI Powered High-Performance Computing in Modern Workspaces

November 20, 2025

MORE
Automotive
SOAFEE Blueprint: VicOne Drives Vehicle Cybersecurity with Edge AI

November 10, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit:
Wincomm Brings Edge AI and Intel Core Ultra to Healthcare

November 21, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW55913 Connected Microcontroller

November 17, 2025

MORE