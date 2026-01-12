Embedded Computing Design

Ironwood Electronics 22×22 Array BGA Package Targets High-Reliability Automotive PCBs

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 12, 2026

News

Image Credit: Ironwood Electronics

Ironwood Electronics released a 19x19mm body, 22X22 array 484 ball BGA package that can be SMT affixed to a top adapter or placed inside a compression mount socket fitted to the top adapter. As for the bottom adapter, it is attached to the target PCB using reflow. Both top and bottom adapters can be plugged and un-plugged several times and operate without conceding performance in rugged automotive applications.

For more information, visit ironwoodelectronics.com/press/chip-size-0-8mm-pitch-bga-socket-adapter/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

