TTTech Auto Introduces Networking ECU to Future-Proof Automotive E/E Architectures

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

VIENNA, AUSTRIA. TTTech Auto recently introduced its N4 Network Controller, a high-performance Electronic Control Unit (ECU) with advanced networking capabilities designed to play a central role in modern automotive E/E architectures and pave the way to software-defined vehicles. The N4 Network Controller provides all conditions to ensure cybersecurity according to ISO 21434 and enables functional safety features up to ASIL B according to ISO 26262.

With an NXP S32G network processor, Ethernet, CAN (FD), and LIN bus interfaces, and several gigabytes of flash memory, the N4 can be implemented in several use cases, such as a central secure gateway in modern distributed or domain-centralized architectures. It also provides the necessary functionality to build future hybrid or full zonal architectures and enables over-the-air software updates and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) connectivity, which enables the use of full bandwidths over Ethernet with dedicated prioritization of critical communication.

The Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 CPU clusters combine performance, functional safety, and cybersecurity in one ECU whille allowing different operating systems like AUTOSAR Classic and Linux to run in parallel.

“In its role as a central gateway, the N4 enables stronger collaboration between vehicle domains and provides the ability to handle complex functions,” says Denis Gulde, Technical Product Manager at TTTech Auto. “The availability of the ECU speeds up the vehicles’ development process and helps saving time and resources.”

