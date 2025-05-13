KD Integrates Optical Ethernet Transceiver into ZF Group’s ProAI System

Madrid, Spain. KD announced a collaboration with German- based ZF Group aimed to integrate the KD7251 transceiver into ZF’s ProAI ECU. The partnership will support ZF’s ProAI high-performance computer with optical multigigabit communication abilities. According to KD, the KD7251 offers the first optical transceiver to facilitate the transmission of data via automotive-grade optical fibers in compliance with the IEEE 802.3cz standard.

Carlos Pardo, CEO and Co-founder of KD, commented, “At KD, we’re excited to contribute to this evolution with our automotive optical transceiver KD7251, which supports the IEEE Std 802.3cz standard and enables multigigabit communications with multi-mode glass optical fiber.”

The KD7251 is a single-chip with on-chip optical interface delivering 2.5, 5, and 10 Gb/s. It includes bridging functions to allow the connectivity of MIPI sensors, as cameras and radar (CSI-2), displays (DSI-2), or AI processors (PCIe) in the vehicle.

Utilizing four inline connectors over standard duplex OM3 multi-mode glass optical fiber (MM-GOF) enables a reach of up to 40 meters at 10 Gb/s. With the addition of EMC shielding, the transceiver offers enhanced EMC compliance without any other additions creating a small PCB area and a reduced Bill of Materials (BOM). There is no need for ESD protections, common mode chokes, EMI filters, or DC blocks.

The KD7251 Supports:

MACsec

ASIL-B FuSa

TSN

Wake-up and Sleep

OAM

Dependability Functions

It is ideal for a wide range of use cases with optical technology, including multigigabit Ethernet backbone, zonal gateway connectivity, smart antenna link, and connectivity for radars, cameras, lidar displays, and high-performance computing environments.

“At ZF, we’ve identified this ultra-fast transmission as a key technology for future vehicle electrical systems. The technology enables both short- and long-distance transmissions of up to 40 meters for cars and commercial vehicles. Test results show that optical multigigabit Ethernet is a versatile and future-proof solution for data communications,” ends Oliver Briemle, Head of Cross-Domain Computing at ZF.

