OmniPreSense’s OPS9243-A Enhances Verkada Command Through PoE, WiFi-Enabled Radar Speed Messaging

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 08, 2025

News

Image Credit: OmniPreSense Corporation

OmniPreSense Corporation released information that its OPS9243-A radar sensor is now able to provide vehicle speed data directly into the Verkada Command dashboard allowing Verkada users real-time speed information along with high-quality video for a full traffic monitoring platform.

To aid designers, OmniPreSense opened Application Note, AN-028, which delivers comprehensive instructions on constructing OPS9243-A speed messages for input into the Command dashboard including producing proper API keys, tokens, and IDs for incorporating into the messaging.

As reported in the press release, the OPS9243-A reports vehicle speeds through MQTT to a Node-RED dashboard where the messages are configured for Verkada Command using Helix Event capabilities. Node Red scripts are available on GitHub along with  step-by-step videos on YouTube.

The environment offers real-time alerts for speeding events and able to decipher vehicles by speed, license plate (LPR), time of day, or vehicle type.

OPS9243-A Features

  • 20° horizontal beam
  • WiFi-enabled
  • Powered via Power-over-Ethernet (PoE)

“The addition of radar speed data transforms the Verkada camera from a passive recorder into an active monitoring solution,” stated Rob Frizzell, CEO of OmniPreSense. “With the OPS9243-A, customers can now receive instant alerts for excessive speeding and more effectively analyze traffic patterns to improve safety and enforcement.”

For more information, visit omnipresense.com/product/ops9243-a-traffic-monitor-with-wifi-interface/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

