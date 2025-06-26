Embedded Computing Design

Seamless, Secure, and Fast: Ferri-UFS at the Heart of Tomorrow's Intelligent Vehicles

June 26, 2025

Whitepaper

Seamless, Secure, and Fast: Ferri-UFS at the Heart of Tomorrow’s Intelligent Vehicles

Smart, Safe, and Fast: FerriUFS™️ for Evolving Automotive Cockpits


The rise of intelligent cockpits is transforming the in-vehicle experience, driven by AI-powered infotainment, digital clusters, HUDs, and ADAS integration. These advanced systems require fast, reliable, and automotive-grade storage to ensure smooth performance and safety compliance.

This white paper introduces Silicon Motion’s FerriUFS™️, a fully integrated Universal Flash Storage solution optimized for next-generation cockpit applications. Combining a UFS controller and NAND flash in a compact BGA package, FerriUFS delivers up to 800 MB/s sequential read speeds and supports features like command queuing, thermal throttling, and deep sleep mode—far surpassing traditional eMMC in responsiveness and efficiency.

Engineered to meet AEC-Q100 and ISO 26262 ASIL-B standards, FerriUFS ensures data integrity and long-term reliability under harsh automotive conditions. It incorporates LDPC ECC, global wear leveling, and end-to-end data path protection—essential for high-performance cockpit systems.

Ideal for infotainment, digital clusters, and domain controllers, FerriUFS enables automotive designers to meet growing demands for immersive, responsive, and safe in-cabin experiences. Download the full white paper to explore how Silicon Motion is shaping the future of intelligent mobility with FerriUFS.
 

