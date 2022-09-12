Airzone Launches Critical HVAC / IoT Interface in North America

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Airzone The Aidoo Pro enables HVAC professionals to fully integrate HVAC inverter systems with top smart thermostats.

From 2020 to 2025, the HVAC inverter systems market is anticipated to grow from $17.6 billion to $31.9 billion. The worldwide market for smart thermostats is expected to quadruple by 2028. Using products from these categories together currently defeats the purpose of both. For example, adding a smart thermostat to an inverter system disables important inverter features, sharply reducing the unit's energy efficiency.

HVAC inverter systems degrade to single-speed functioning when used with a smart thermostat because of incompatible protocols. In effect, the efficiency, energy savings, and enhanced climate control performance are completely lost. The Aidoo Pro combines HVAC and IoT applications while retaining inverter functioning for smart control.

Airzone designed a smart control solution for HVAC inverter systems in the North American market. The Aidoo Pro serves as a connection between the IoT device APIs and the proprietary HVAC inverter and mini-split manufacturers' protocols, including those for the well-known Ecobee®, Honeywell®, and Nest® smart thermostats.

Airzone Creates Bridge for IoT and HVAC

A system add-on called the Airzone Aidoo Pro collaborates between the HVAC system and IoT control devices including third-party smart thermostats, voice assistants, and home automation.

The Aidoo Pro HVAC solution can communicate fully in both directions thanks to Airzone's exclusive library of manufacturer-certified HVAC protocols. The Aidoo Pro receives data from a smart thermostat through an API, analyses data, and then uses a protocol to transmit the relevant orders to the inverter unit. The system's efficiency is maintained as the inverter runs at a variable rate.

"No one else can do what we do," says Antonio Mediato, founder and CEO of Airzone. "Through dedicated collaboration and constant R&D, we've found a way to keep the original features and functionality of an HVAC inverter solution intact, even when deployed in conjunction with a smart thermostat. We are uniquely positioned to help HVAC professionals deliver systems that are superior in every way, from comfort and efficiency to user interface and control."

Manufacturer-certified HVAC procedures from all the top brands, including Daikin, Fujitsu, Hitachi, LG, Mitsubishi, and Panasonic, are included in the Aidoo Pro. In addition, Nest®, Ecobee®, and Honeywell®, three of the leading smart thermostat solutions in the market, have dedicated API cloud interfaces with Airzone.