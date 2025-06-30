Active Cooling for Smart Glasses: xMEMS Integrates µCooling into Eyewear Frames

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: xMEMS Santa Clara, California. xMEMS Labs, Inc. is expanding its µCooling fan-on-a-chip platform into XR smart glasses, delivering a one of a kind in-frame active cooling solution for AI-powered wearables. µCooling supports localized, precision-controlled active cooling hidden within the glasses without changing the frames design.





According to the press release, thermal modeling and physical verification of µCooling in smart glasses operating at 1.5W TDP has demonstrated 60–70% improvement in power overhead (allowing up to 0.6W additional thermal margin), up to 40% reduction in system temperatures, and up to 75% reduction in thermal resistance.



µCooling’s solid-state, piezoMEMS architecture does not include motors or bearings leading to no mechanical wear while delivering silent, vibration-free, maintenance-free operation for improved dependability in a package as small as 9.3 x 7.6 x 1.13mm.

“Heat in smart glasses is more than a performance issue; it directly affects user comfort and safety,” said Mike Housholder, VP of Marketing at xMEMS Labs. “xMEMS’ µCooling technology is the only active solution small, thin, and light enough to integrate directly into the limited volume of the eyewear frame, actively managing surface temperatures to enable true all-day wearability.”

