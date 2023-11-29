Embedded Executive: Wearable Medical Could Be 100M MCUs, Silicon Labs

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Wearable medical devices are poised to take off. I mean, really take off, thanks to a few different drivers, such as the aging population, the pandemic, and some concessions from the insurance companies.



Manufacturers are ready to make these devices available, in a huge way. Think hundreds of millions. And if each one of those has an MCU, that’s a lot of MCUs. I got much more in depth in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Fritz Werder leads the Life business for Silicon Labs.