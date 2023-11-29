Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Wearable Medical Could Be 100M MCUs, Silicon Labs

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

November 29, 2023

Embedded Executive: Wearable Medical Could Be 100M MCUs, Silicon Labs

Wearable medical devices are poised to take off. I mean, really take off, thanks to a few different drivers, such as the aging population, the pandemic, and some concessions from the insurance companies.
 

Manufacturers are ready to make these devices available, in a huge way. Think hundreds of millions. And if each one of those has an MCU, that’s a lot of MCUs. I got much more in depth in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Fritz Werder leads the Life business for Silicon Labs.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Analog & Power - Analog Semiconductors & Sensors
Healthcare - Personal Medical Devices
Automotive
Image Credit: Conclusive Engineering
Conclusive Engineering: WHLE-LS1 High Performance Single Board Computer

November 17, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Optimizing Embedded Software for Real-Time Multimedia Processing

November 30, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: IAR
IAR Calculates the Long-Term Cost of "Free"

November 29, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Microsoft Contributes Azure RTOS to Eclipse Foundation

November 22, 2023

MORE