xMEMS Unveils Sycamore-W: Ultra-Thin Speaker Redefining Smartwatch Audio

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 27, 2025

News

Santa Clara, California. xMEMS Labs recently introduced Sycamore-W, the newest solution to the Sycamore near-field MEMS speaker family, developed for smart watches, fitness bands, and other wrist-worn wearables. Sycamore-W promotes xMEMS’ obligation to µFidelity audio in mobile applications.

Measuring a thickness of just 1 millimeter in a 20 x 4mm form factor, Sycamore-W condenses speaker package volume by 70%, allowing mobile sized form factors without compromising on high-quality, full-range sound.

The minimalist profile (4mm wide x 1mm thin) is designed for watch-type wearables and enables designers the flexibility to integrate more biometric sensors and long-life batteries. The solution delivers component-level IP58-rated protection and a hefty 10,000g mechanical shock resistance.

“Sycamore-W redefines audio for smart watches, combining compact design with robust performance to meet the demands of next-generation wearables,” said Mike Housholder, xMEMS VP of Marketing and Business Development. “As the wrist becomes a key interface for ears-free, hands-free AI interactions, Sycamore-W empowers manufacturers to deliver premium audio in smaller, lighter, more durable devices.”

For more information, visit xmems.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising.

