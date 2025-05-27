xMEMS Unveils Sycamore-W: Ultra-Thin Speaker Redefining Smartwatch Audio

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Santa Clara, California. xMEMS Labs recently introduced Sycamore-W, the newest solution to the Sycamore near-field MEMS speaker family, developed for smart watches, fitness bands, and other wrist-worn wearables. Sycamore-W promotes xMEMS’ obligation to µFidelity audio in mobile applications.

Measuring a thickness of just 1 millimeter in a 20 x 4mm form factor, Sycamore-W condenses speaker package volume by 70%, allowing mobile sized form factors without compromising on high-quality, full-range sound.

The minimalist profile (4mm wide x 1mm thin) is designed for watch-type wearables and enables designers the flexibility to integrate more biometric sensors and long-life batteries. The solution delivers component-level IP58-rated protection and a hefty 10,000g mechanical shock resistance.

“Sycamore-W redefines audio for smart watches, combining compact design with robust performance to meet the demands of next-generation wearables,” said Mike Housholder, xMEMS VP of Marketing and Business Development. “As the wrist becomes a key interface for ears-free, hands-free AI interactions, Sycamore-W empowers manufacturers to deliver premium audio in smaller, lighter, more durable devices.”

For more information, visit xmems.com.