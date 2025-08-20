Embedded Executive: Minimize Power in Today’s Data Centers | Point2 Technology

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

August 20, 2025

The boom coming from AI is requiring data centers to be built as fast as we can build them. To that end, there is a lot of discussion about the power that’s needed to drive these data centers. What there’s not a lot of discussion about are the interconnects that are used within these power-hungry computing camps. And that’s the specialty of Point2 Technology, a fairly new company that boasts ultra-low power interconnect solutions. 

To understand how the company’s technology works, I spoke to Sean Park, Point2’s President, CEO, and Founder, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
 
