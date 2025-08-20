Embedded Executive: Minimize Power in Today’s Data Centers | Point2 Technology
August 20, 2025
Podcast
The boom coming from AI is requiring data centers to be built as fast as we can build them. To that end, there is a lot of discussion about the power that’s needed to drive these data centers. What there’s not a lot of discussion about are the interconnects that are used within these power-hungry computing camps. And that’s the specialty of Point2 Technology, a fairly new company that boasts ultra-low power interconnect solutions.
To understand how the company’s technology works, I spoke to Sean Park, Point2’s President, CEO, and Founder, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.