New Akasa Closed-Loop and Open-Loop Liquid Coolers Support Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC
September 09, 2025
News
Akasa introduced a range of industrial closed-loop and open-loop liquid coolers, designed for AI, servers, data centers, and other high-performance computing (HPC) applications allowing customization for precise design necessities, with various radiator profiles, cold plate options, and socket configurations offered. The liquid coolers support Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC processors up to 750W TDP.
Options
Number of cold plates:
- One, two, or four cold plates for single or multi-socket systems
Radiator profile:
- 1U, 2U or 4U radiator profiles are available, supporting various fan configurations
Pump:
A sample pump specification is listed below, customization is available
- Rated voltage: DC 12V
- Start voltage: ≧6V
- Rated current: 0.3A (0.45A Max)
- Speed: 40000+10% RPM
- Flow: 750 ml/min
- Lift: 1.8M
Fan options:
- 40 mm, 80mm or 120mm fan frame sizes with different thicknesses
Socket type for Intel processors:
- LGA1851 / LGA1700 / LGA2066 / LGA2011
- LGA3647
- LGA4677 / LGA 4710
- LGA7529
Socket type for AMD processors:
- AMD SP3 / SP6
- AMD SP5
For more information, visit akasa.com.tw.