Embedded Computing Design

New Akasa Closed-Loop and Open-Loop Liquid Coolers Support Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 09, 2025

News

New Akasa Closed-Loop and Open-Loop Liquid Coolers Support Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC
Image Credit Akasa

Akasa introduced a range of industrial closed-loop and open-loop liquid coolers, designed for AI, servers, data centers, and other high-performance computing (HPC) applications allowing customization for precise design necessities, with various radiator profiles, cold plate options, and socket configurations offered. The liquid coolers support Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC processors up to 750W TDP.

Options

Number of cold plates:

  • One, two, or four cold plates for single or multi-socket systems

Radiator profile:

  • 1U, 2U or 4U radiator profiles are available, supporting various fan configurations

Pump:

A sample pump specification is listed below, customization is available

  • Rated voltage: DC 12V
  • Start voltage: ≧6V
  • Rated current: 0.3A (0.45A Max)
  • Speed: 40000+10% RPM
  • Flow: 750 ml/min
  • Lift: 1.8M

Fan options:

  • 40 mm, 80mm or 120mm fan frame sizes with different thicknesses

Socket type for Intel processors:

  • LGA1851 / LGA1700 / LGA2066 / LGA2011
  • LGA3647
  • LGA4677 / LGA 4710
  • LGA7529

Socket type for AMD processors:

  • AMD SP3 / SP6
  • AMD SP5

For more information, visit akasa.com.tw.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
HPC/Datacenters
AI & Machine Learning
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Automotive
Image Credit: Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

December 15, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Avalue
Avalue ECM-ASL3 Industrial Board Offers Intel Next-Gen Compatibility for Edge AI and Automation

December 11, 2025

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: Viking Technology’s BGA SSD for Embedded & Industrial Applications

December 15, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

December 11, 2025

MORE