New Akasa Closed-Loop and Open-Loop Liquid Coolers Support Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC

Akasa introduced a range of industrial closed-loop and open-loop liquid coolers, designed for AI, servers, data centers, and other high-performance computing (HPC) applications allowing customization for precise design necessities, with various radiator profiles, cold plate options, and socket configurations offered. The liquid coolers support Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC processors up to 750W TDP.



Number of cold plates:

One, two, or four cold plates for single or multi-socket systems

Radiator profile:

1U, 2U or 4U radiator profiles are available, supporting various fan configurations

Pump:

A sample pump specification is listed below, customization is available

Rated voltage: DC 12V

Start voltage: ≧6V

Rated current: 0.3A (0.45A Max)

Speed: 40000+10% RPM

Flow: 750 ml/min

Lift: 1.8M

Fan options:

40 mm, 80mm or 120mm fan frame sizes with different thicknesses

Socket type for Intel processors:

LGA1851 / LGA1700 / LGA2066 / LGA2011

LGA3647

LGA4677 / LGA 4710

LGA7529

AMD SP3 / SP6
AMD SP5

AMD SP3 / SP6

AMD SP5

For more information, visit akasa.com.tw.