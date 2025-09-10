Scintil Photonics Welcomes $58M Series B Funding for DWDM-Native Silicon Photonics for AI Data Centers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Scintil will use the funds to increase global hiring including in the United States and France, accelerating production on the industry’s first single-chip DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) light engine, integrating multi-wavelength lasers with silicon photonics, aligned with next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO).

“This investment marks a pivotal moment for Scintil as we move to full-scale deployment,” said Matt Crowley, CEO of Scintil Photonics. “Our SHIP technology enables integrated photonic solutions with the scalability, energy efficiency, and integration density required to power next-generation compute infrastructure. This efficiency not only reduces data center operating costs but also contributes to lowering the carbon footprint of AI infrastructure.”

Scintil’s SHIP (Scintil Heterogeneous Integration Photonics) development technology permits integration of various optical devices, such as lasers, photodiodes, and modulators, on a single chip. SHIP enables Scintil to substitute numerous traditionally separate parts with a single-chip solution.

Built on the SHIP environment, LEAF Light allows low-power, high-density optical connectivity, delivering 6.4 Tbps/mm edge bandwidth density. LEAF Light is said to be the industry’s first DWDM-native light engine, aligned with next-generation CPO. Utilizing DWDM-native architecture, the single-chip integrates wavelength multiplexing for bandwidth expansion and power reduction limiting carbon footprint in AI data centers.

“We developed our LEAF Light integrated circuit in close collaboration with our customers. Used as an external laser source for Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) transmissions, it is a key component for the next generation of AI data centers. Its uniqueness lies in a single-chip solution that monolithically integrates precisely spaced DFB lasers on silicon photonic circuits, produced through a robust commercial supply chain,” said Sylvie Menezo, Founder and CTO of Scintil Photonics.

Scintil is expected to establish a U.S.-based presence to assist hyperscale and AI infrastructure partners more directly. According to the company, Scintil is actively hiring across engineering, operations, and customer integration roles.

For more information, visit scintil-photonics.com/.