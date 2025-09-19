Embedded Computing Design

Collaboration Between AAEON UP and Axelera AI Unlocks Seamless AI Integration

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 19, 2025

News

AAEON's UP brand is collaborating with Axelera AI to introduce the compatibility between Axelera’s Metis M.2 AI Inference Acceleration Card and AAEON’s new UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL, powered by the Intel Core Processor N-series (formerly Twin Lake) and Intel Core Ultra (formerly Arrow Lake) platforms.

“Axelera AI brings performance and efficiency together to create the world’s leading inference processor for the edge! By combining this powerful accelerator with the capabilities of the UP product line, we are thrilled to give users an easy to adopt platform, backed by a fully integrated software platform with the Voyager SDK. We look forward to seeing what you create with this system!” said Nicolas Silvestre, Sales Director APAC of Axelera.

Utilizing the partnership, designers can take advantage of up to 214 TOPS of AI performance environments ideal for AI-based inspection systems and industrial robots, on small-footprint hardware.

Seamlessly integrated via the M.2 2280 M-Key slots offered by both the UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL, or preinstalled in the case of the UP Squared Pro TWL, the Metis M.2 AI Inference Acceleration Card runs inferences on multiple cameras, as well as delivering support for multiple parallel neural networks.

For more information, visit up-board.org/up-ai-dev-kit/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

