IBASE CP100 Powers Smart Retail and Logistics with Compact Design and High-Speed Connectivity

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. introduced its AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 powered CP100 ultra-compact rugged embedded edge computer, engineered for long term dependability in space-constrained environments. It supports three chipset configurations, enabling designers to have the ability to model computing performance to explicit application needs.

The CP100 offers a 2.5-inch SBC design with a minimal system size of 94(W) x 133(D) x 51(H)mm, creating an ideal solution for industrial and embedded edge applications demanding effective, multi-threaded performance in constricted environments. For streamline deployment in a variety of automation systems and equipment architectures, the CP100 supports DIN-rail mounting.

It includes dual HDMI 2.0 ports that support concurrent dual 4K display output for dependable, high-quality video performance while also offering PDPC (Peripheral Device Power Control) function, enhancing power efficacy for connected devices. The system allows seamless connectivity with a wide range of industrial sensors and devices utilizing four configurable RS-232/422/485 serial ports. The CP100 is ideal for smart manufacturing, industrial automation, smart retail, and intelligent logistics applications.

For high-speed networking and flexible storage expansion, the CP100 incorporates multiple M.2 slots (E-Key and M-Key), supporting WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE/5G wireless modules, and high-performance NVMe storage devices for scalability and future-proofing of evolving system necessities.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.