Embedded Computing Design

IBASE CP100 Powers Smart Retail and Logistics with Compact Design and High-Speed Connectivity

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 01, 2025

News

IBASE CP100 Powers Smart Retail and Logistics with Compact Design and High-Speed Connectivity
Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. introduced its AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 powered CP100 ultra-compact rugged embedded edge computer, engineered for long term dependability in space-constrained environments. It supports three chipset configurations, enabling designers to have the ability to model computing performance to explicit application needs.

The CP100 offers a 2.5-inch SBC design with a minimal system size of 94(W) x 133(D) x 51(H)mm, creating an ideal solution for industrial and embedded edge applications demanding effective, multi-threaded performance in constricted environments.  For streamline deployment in a variety of automation systems and equipment architectures, the CP100 supports DIN-rail mounting.

It includes dual HDMI 2.0 ports that support concurrent dual 4K display output for dependable, high-quality video performance while also offering PDPC (Peripheral Device Power Control) function, enhancing power efficacy for connected devices. The system allows seamless connectivity with a wide range of industrial sensors and devices utilizing four configurable RS-232/422/485 serial ports. The CP100 is ideal for smart manufacturing, industrial automation, smart retail, and intelligent logistics applications.

For high-speed networking and flexible storage expansion, the CP100 incorporates multiple M.2 slots (E-Key and M-Key), supporting WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE/5G wireless modules, and high-performance NVMe storage devices for scalability and future-proofing of evolving system necessities.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Analog & Power
Voltage Input-to-Output Control for Linear Regulators—Part 1: Quick Start and Benefits

November 3, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Rohde & Schwarz
Rohde & Schwarz MXO 3 Series Brings Advanced MXO Technology to Cost-Effective Compact Designs

October 20, 2025

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: BIWIN
The Road to embedded world North America: BIWIN Introduces Efficient Memory for Embedded, Automotive, and Industrial Applications

November 3, 2025

MORE
Open Source
How to Enable Secure Boot on Raspberry Pi 4

October 30, 2025

MORE