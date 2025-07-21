Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek Launches Compact DSP521 Signage Player with Intel Core Power and Multi-4K Output

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 21, 2025

News

Axiomtek Launches Compact DSP521 Signage Player with Intel Core Power and Multi-4K Output
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced the fanless DSP521, a small and powerful digital signage player engineered for continuous operation in rugged environments. The DSP521 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1335UE or Intel processor U300E. It supports up to four simultaneous 4K displays via HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) ports with secure cable-lock designs. Depending on components, it can operate in temperatures up to 60°C.

The DSP521 supports up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM memory and offers dual LAN ports (1GbE and 2.5GbE), two RS-232 ports for automation control, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and an audio output.

It has multiple M.2 slots for Wi-Fi 6/6E, 5G cellular modules, and NVMe or SATA storage, allowing seamless integration with various network and storage solutions. The platform is ideal for interactive kiosks, digital menus, passenger information systems, and advertising displays.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27811&C=DSP521&upcat=304.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT
Image Credit: SECO
embedded world Germany ’26: SECO Demonstrates End-to-End Smart Vending Platform Using Clea Vend Cloud and KarL4 Payments

January 29, 2026

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Wireless Charging Just Got Faster | WPC

January 14, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Create a Cost-Effective HMI With LVGL (and Some Help From Renesas)

January 26, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE