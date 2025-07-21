Axiomtek Launches Compact DSP521 Signage Player with Intel Core Power and Multi-4K Output

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced the fanless DSP521, a small and powerful digital signage player engineered for continuous operation in rugged environments. The DSP521 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1335UE or Intel processor U300E. It supports up to four simultaneous 4K displays via HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) ports with secure cable-lock designs. Depending on components, it can operate in temperatures up to 60°C.

The DSP521 supports up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM memory and offers dual LAN ports (1GbE and 2.5GbE), two RS-232 ports for automation control, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and an audio output.

It has multiple M.2 slots for Wi-Fi 6/6E, 5G cellular modules, and NVMe or SATA storage, allowing seamless integration with various network and storage solutions. The platform is ideal for interactive kiosks, digital menus, passenger information systems, and advertising displays.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27811&C=DSP521&upcat=304.