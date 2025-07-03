Candera CGI Studio Supports Latest QNX Software Development Platform 8.0

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Candera

Candera’s CGI Studio is now fully compatible with the latest QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 benefiting various applications in automotive and medical markets. The compatibility ushers in new HMI development, allowing designers to create applications that meet increasing user experience and performance demands.

“Numerous customers have relied on CGI Studio for the HMI development needs of their QNX-based devices for many years.” said Reinhard FUERICHT, Candera's General Manager. “Our continued dedication to supporting the latest advancements of the QNX SDP 8.0 platform underscores our mission to offer seamless integration and exceptional performance.”

Candera’s CGI Studio’s extensive set of tools and features include drag-and-drop interface, embedded rendering engine, and support for advanced visual effects. All these benefit from the enhanced scalability and stability provided by QNX SDP 8.0.

CGI Studio's enables automotive manufacturers to develop HMIs with advanced features such as 3D graphics and multi-display capabilities to keep driver’s eyes on the road with less distractions. For medical environments, it delivers an efficient platform for designing HMIs that improve patient monitoring, diagnostics, and control systems.

“We are pleased to provide QNX support to Candera’s flagship product offering,” said Grant COURVILLE, SVP Products and Strategy, at QNX. “This collaboration builds upon Candera and QNX's expertise, enabling developers to access high-quality, reliable, and efficient tools to meet their evolving needs. With Candera CGI Studio and QNX SDP 8.0, developers are better equipped to create powerful, intuitive, and future-proof HMI applications.”

For more information, visit https://cgistudio.at.

