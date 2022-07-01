COMh-caAP and COMe-cAP6: Kontron Advances industrial High-Performance Computing

Kontron introduced COM-HPC Client COMh-caAP and COM Express compact Type 6 COMe-cAP6, two new modules based on 12th Gen Intel Core processors (H-series, former codename Alder Lake P).

They offer a performance increase compared to the previous generation and are equipped with 14 cores and up to 20 threads. The 12th generation is well suited for connected IoT applications. A new embedded controller ensures improved availability, flexibility, and system openness.

The COM-HPC client module with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and a size of 95x120mm is ideal for high-performance computing in resource-intensive areas such as networking, automation, and measurement. The COMh-caAP features an optimized power-performance ratio with a power consumption of 15 to 45W TDP (Thermal Design Power); in multithreading up to 20 threads can be processed with 14 cores.

The module also comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2.5 Gbit Ethernet, including TSN support. As storage medium, an NVME SSD up to one terabyte can be optionally integrated onboard. The COM-HPC module also supports Thunderbolt (display and PCIe 5.0 via USB).

The COMe-cAP6, a new COM Express module with the compact size of 95x95mm has been designed in particular for applications in the retail environment, gaming as well as in the field of Industrial IoT. Also equipped with powerful 15 to 45W TDP, 14 cores and up to 20 threads, the module scores with 64GB LPDDR5 memory down (Rugged Memory) for use in particularly challenging industrial environments. The COMe-cAP6 is equipped with an 8.5 - 20V wide-range power supply, up to 2.5 Gbit Ethernet with TSN and WOL support, quad independent display support (up to 8k), and optional NVME SSD up to one Terabyte.

A new embedded controller is now used on all new Kontron boards, replacing the previous CPLD-based variant and enabling direct Linux kernel support. In addition to cost advantages, the controller offers improved availability and optimized interfaces such as UART, GPIOs, HW monitor, fan control, I2C, or watchdog. In addition, it can read and react to environmental data from CPU and chipset.

The evaluation carrier for all COM-HPC Client modules supports developers with a PCIe connection of all available interfaces, USB 3.X and USB4 interfaces (Thunderbolt) and a POST code display for easy commissioning.

For more information, visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/produkte/comh-caap/p172994 and https://www.kontron.com/en/produkte/come-cap6/p172996