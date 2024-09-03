Embedded Computing Design

Premio Announces Open Frame IP65 and All-In-One IP65 Industrial Touchscreen Computers

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

September 03, 2024

News

Greater Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, - September 3rd, 2024 -- Premio Inc., announced the release of its newest All In One Industrial Touch Panel PC, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors, and the release of its newest Open Frame Industrial Touch Panel PC, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors.

The new Touch Panel PCs introduce compact and versatile solutions for human-machine interface applications, by implementing an all-in-one durable panel design that can be integrated into various applications, and an open frame design that can be integrated into various industrial equipment and enclosures for a seamless touch panel pc experience. 

The AIO & HIO Series

Both the HIO and AIO Series are powered by Premio’s CT-DAL01 Single Board Computer with Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake, designed for low power, efficient throughput, and multi-core performance. Using the same Gracemont CPU architecture found in the Efficiency cores in 12th/13th Generation Intel Core CPUs, the Alder Lake-N processors are designed to boost the performance over previous entry-level processors from Intel by up to 28% and provide power efficiency in a low TDP design.

Incorporating Premio’s CT-DAL01 allows the AIO and HIO Series to offer features and configurations designed to enhance the AIO and HIO for HMI solutions. By leveraging the Intel Alder Lake-N processor, both solutions support advanced DDR5 memory, three independent displays, and customizable I/O connectivity.

The all-in-one compact design of the AIO series allows the user to integrate the panel pc into everyday industrial applications while still having the appropriate I/O connectivity for machine-to-machine communication. The open frame design of the HIO series allows OEM system builders to open the back of the panel and customize their I/O specific to their application. 

The AIO All In One Industrial Touchscreen Computer offers multiple display sizes (10.1”, 15.6”, 21.5”) with different aspect ratios while maintaining a rugged IP65 Front Panel Display with 7H glass and IP54 Back Panel for industrial-grade durability. The HIO Open Frame Industrial Touchscreen Computer offers multiple display sizes (10.1”, 15.6”, 21.5”) with different aspect ratios while maintaining a rugged IP65 Front Panel Display with 7H glass for industrial-grade durability

For more information, visit: https://premioinc.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

