Premio Announces Open Frame IP65 and All-In-One IP65 Industrial Touchscreen Computers

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Greater Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, - September 3rd, 2024 -- Premio Inc., announced the release of its newest All In One Industrial Touch Panel PC, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors, and the release of its newest Open Frame Industrial Touch Panel PC, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors.

The new Touch Panel PCs introduce compact and versatile solutions for human-machine interface applications, by implementing an all-in-one durable panel design that can be integrated into various applications, and an open frame design that can be integrated into various industrial equipment and enclosures for a seamless touch panel pc experience.

The AIO & HIO Series

Both the HIO and AIO Series are powered by Premio’s CT-DAL01 Single Board Computer with Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake, designed for low power, efficient throughput, and multi-core performance. Using the same Gracemont CPU architecture found in the Efficiency cores in 12th/13th Generation Intel Core CPUs, the Alder Lake-N processors are designed to boost the performance over previous entry-level processors from Intel by up to 28% and provide power efficiency in a low TDP design.

Incorporating Premio’s CT-DAL01 allows the AIO and HIO Series to offer features and configurations designed to enhance the AIO and HIO for HMI solutions. By leveraging the Intel Alder Lake-N processor, both solutions support advanced DDR5 memory, three independent displays, and customizable I/O connectivity.

The all-in-one compact design of the AIO series allows the user to integrate the panel pc into everyday industrial applications while still having the appropriate I/O connectivity for machine-to-machine communication. The open frame design of the HIO series allows OEM system builders to open the back of the panel and customize their I/O specific to their application.

The AIO All In One Industrial Touchscreen Computer offers multiple display sizes (10.1”, 15.6”, 21.5”) with different aspect ratios while maintaining a rugged IP65 Front Panel Display with 7H glass and IP54 Back Panel for industrial-grade durability. The HIO Open Frame Industrial Touchscreen Computer offers multiple display sizes (10.1”, 15.6”, 21.5”) with different aspect ratios while maintaining a rugged IP65 Front Panel Display with 7H glass for industrial-grade durability

For more information, visit: https://premioinc.com