Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ XMC5000 Industrial Microcontroller

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Today’s industrial and home appliances aren’t so different. Both rely on high-performance peripherals, low-power flash memory, and advanced security and safety features to ensure robust and reliable operation.

As these applications evolve, so do their demands, requiring secure computing platforms capable of advanced, real-time communication and control for long-lifecycle use.

The XMC5000 microcontroller family from Infineon Technologies is manufactured using an advanced 40-nm process, supporting the previously mentioned features. The solution supports an Arm Cortex-M4F CPU for primary processing and an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU for peripheral and security processing. The XMC5000 MCU is designed to act as the brain of today’s modern machines.

Image is of the XMC5200, which integrates low-power flash memory and multiple high-performance analog and digital peripherals, enabling the creation of secure computing platforms.

The XMC5000 Industrial Microcontroller in Action

The Dual Arm Cortex cores provide up to 160 MHz (Cortex-M4) and 100 MHz (Cortex-M0+) of processing power for complex, real-time tasks, and up to 2 MB of Flash and 256 KB of RAM. The aforementioned high-performance peripherals include up to 122 programmable I/Os and three SAR ADCs with up to 57 channels. The XMC5000 also supports up to eight CAN FD interfaces and eight Serial Communication Blocks (SCBs).

For low-power operation and efficiency, the industrial MCUs provide a wide 2.7 V to 5.0 V power supply range (supports 3.3 V and 5 V systems), and five low-power operating modes for energy-efficient designs.

The XMC5000 supports a package offering of up to 144 pins and supports integration into existing industrial designs.

Getting Started with the XMC5000 Industrial Microcontroller

The XMC industrial MCU supports an operating temperature range between –40 °C and +125 °C, supporting operation in harsh industrial environments.

For additional development and support, the industrial solution supports the ModusToolbox software development environment and offers scalability to Infineon’s XMC7000 MCU.

Additional Resources:

Product page: https://www.infineon.com/products/microcontroller/32bit-industrial-arm-cortex-m/xmc5000

Training video: Introducing XMC5000 Series dual-core microcontrollers for industrial (located on bottom of the page) https://www.infineon.com/products/microcontroller/32bit-industrial-arm-cortex-m/xmc5000.