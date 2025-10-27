Product of the Week: Kontron’s K4021-U mSTX Industrial Motherboard Powered by Intel Core Processors

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Today’s evolving industrial applications require support for high-performance computing and advanced AI capabilities in digital signage, kiosks, POS/POI applications, and other industrial use cases. Applications like these are often embedded within compact environments, which means that the solutions supporting them must also provide the aforementioned capabilities, including flexible connectivity, reliable power, and robust I/O options, all within a single solution.

The K4021-U mSTX industrial motherboard from Kontron is powered by the Intel Core Ultra Processors with advanced Intel UHD Graphics Gen12 based on the Xe architecture built directly into the MTL-U processor. This is designed to support complex AI workloads with an integrated NPU providing up to 11 TOPS dedicated AI performance for AI acceleration, as well as improve media capabilities and energy efficiency as an integrated graphics solution.

The K4021-U mSTX Industrial Motherboard in Action

The K4021-U mSTX system is equipped with DDR5-5600 SODIMM memory technology with a maximum of 96 GB.

The system also supports flexible connections with two DisplayPort V1.4a for direct video output, one USB Type-C with DP Alt mode / USB3.2 Gen2x2 for high-speed data transmission, and one USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 Support, including onboard connectors for Embedded DisplayPort and Dual-Channel 24-bit LVDS panels.

For reliable Ethernet connectivity, the industrial motherboard features one Intel i219LM GbE LAN (with iAMT support), which enables remote system monitoring and control. Additionally, the system includes one Realtek RTL8126 5 GbE LAN (with Teaming) for further high-speed networking support.

Continued I/O and connectivity support is available via 8-Bit GPIO for device control or monitoring, and two RS-232 onboard for flexible communication.

The K4021-U mSTX supports storage and expansion for Wi-Fi via the following:

2× SATA 6G

2× M.2 Key M (PCIe Gen4 x4)

1× M.2 Key B

1× M.2 Key E (WLAN)

Getting Started with Kontron’s K4021-U mSTX

The industrial motherboard solution enables integrated audio codec support with onboard HD audio. The system also equips a hardware-based TPM for system security and encryption via the

Intel integrated iTPM V2.0. The K4021-U mSTX also supports an onboard HW Watchdog.

