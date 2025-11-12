RuggON Releases VULCAN 10A: A Qualcomm-Powered Android 14 Vehicle Mounted CPU for Smart Fleets

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: RuggON

RuggON released its VULCAN 10A commercial-grade 10.4” Android vehicle mounted computer engineered for reliable consistency across challenging industrial environments. The CPU leverages the Qualcomm QCS 6490 CPU and runs Android 14 with Google Mobile Services (GMS) certification.

For accurate and secure data transmission, the VULCAN 10A supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and optional 4G/5G WWAN and GNSS for real-time fleet tracking and analytics. eSIM support enables global network flexibility.

Offered is a variety of industrial I/O interfaces, including CANBus, Gigabit Ethernet, multiple serial ports, and USB Type-C with DP Alt Mode for customization in integrating with vehicle diagnostics, sensors, and control systems.

For rugged environments, the solution meets IP66, MIL-STD-810H, and IEC-60721-3-5 5M3 certified standards. The anti-corrosion coating resists vibration, shock, dust, oil, and salt-fog exposure. Its 1200-nit sunlight-readable touchscreen with auto-dimming, glove, rain touch support, and an optional screen defroster allows natural visibility and responsive control in any weather or deployed situation including cold-chain and refrigerated logistics.

It is powered through a 9–60V DC wide power input, smart ignition sensing, configurable power delay, and a built-in backup battery, guaranteeing continuous operation during voltage fluctuations or system restarts.

Ideal Applications:

Warehouse Logistics

Port Operations

Waste Management Fleets

“The VULCAN 10A embodies RuggON’s commitment to rugged reliability and intelligent performance,” said Sean Lee, Vice President of RuggON Business. “It is purpose-built for professionals demanding always-on efficiency, seamless connectivity, and continuity in the toughest environments.”

For more information, visit ruggon.com/en/product/info/vulcan-10a-23.