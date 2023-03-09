The Road to embedded world ’23: Neubiberg, Germany, Infineon

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Visit Infineon at Embedded World 2023 in hall 4A, booth 138. Experience the company's comprehensive portfolio of products from sensors, actuators, and microcontrollers, and much more! Infineon provides reliable connectivity and robust security with its products and software solutions. You can also attend Infineon's TechTalks and find the latest ideas for makers.

Infineon enables automotive security systems

Smart mobility with comprehensive system understanding and proven security solutions

As system complexity increases in cars, so too does the volume of data to be processed and distributed. New payment methods, such as parking fees or road tolls, require a secure flow of transaction data. Infineon can draw on years of expertise in chip card and identification systems to propel automotive data security to the next level.

Where there is light, there is also darkness. The accessibility of a vehicle from outside also significantly increases the risk of hacker attacks. Outside attacks (e.g. via mobile phone, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi) have been discussed and explained in numerous publications. Automakers therefore need to ensure that information is processed securely and protected against external access and manipulation (e.g. car tuning or counterfeit spare parts). Infineon’s semiconductor solutions enable the installation of automotive security systems. These kinds of security systems protect fair competition in the global market, assets, personal data and, last but not least, the lives and limbs of the users on the road.

Infineon’s product development process now certified to ISO/SAE 21434

Infineon is the industry’s trusted partner for automotive security. TÜV Nord has now certified Infineon’s company-wide product development process according to ISO/SAE 21434. The company-wide certification includes:

Cybersecurity management

Continuous cybersecurity activities (e.g. monitoring, risk assessment, vulnerability analysis)

Risk assessment methods (e.g. threat identification)

Concept phase (e.g. cybersecurity goals)

Product development phase (e.g. integration and verification)

Post development phase (e.g. cybersecurity incident response)

In addition, Infineon's future AURIX™ TC4x microcontroller family will not only feature a new and innovative cybersecurity cluster, but will also meet new security standards, namely UNECE WP.29 and ISO 21434.

