The Road to embedded world North America: Ynvisible to Exhibit Printed e-Paper Technology for IoT, Healthcare, and Industrial Applications

Image Credit: Ynvisible Ynvisible plans to demonstrate how it is redefining what’s possible in the ultra-low-cost, ultra-low-power display industry at embedded world North America 2025. Ynvisible’s innovations extend beyond conventional displays. Its designs unlock new ways to visualize data, enhance user interaction, and embed intelligence into devices where traditional displays will not work.

Visitors to Boot 8007 will see Ynvisible leverage cutting-edge advances in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing, as well as, its thin printed e-paper displays that are highly customizable and ideal for applications in healthcare, cold chain and logistics, industrial monitoring, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

According to the datasheet, Ynvisible's ultra-low power printed e-paper is an electrochromic reflective technology and has a very low angle dependency. It features semi stability, meaning the display primarily consumes power during display switches but requires a short refresh pulse.

Booth Highlights:

Live demos of printed e-paper displays across multiple verticals

Innovative integrations with other flexible electronic components, highlighting the rapid growth of printed electronics

Interactive prototypes demonstrating how Ynvisible’s displays bring intelligence and interactivity to everyday objects

For more information, visit ynvisible.com/.

