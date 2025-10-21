Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world North America: Ynvisible to Exhibit Printed e-Paper Technology for IoT, Healthcare, and Industrial Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 21, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: Ynvisible

Ynvisible plans to demonstrate how it is redefining what’s possible in the ultra-low-cost, ultra-low-power display industry at embedded world North America 2025. Ynvisible’s innovations extend beyond conventional displays. Its designs unlock new ways to visualize data, enhance user interaction, and embed intelligence into devices where traditional displays will not work.

Visitors to Boot 8007 will see Ynvisible leverage cutting-edge advances in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing, as well as, its thin printed e-paper displays that are highly customizable and ideal for applications in healthcare, cold chain and logistics, industrial monitoring, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

According to the datasheet, Ynvisible's ultra-low power printed e-paper is an electrochromic reflective technology and has a very low angle dependency. It features semi stability, meaning the display primarily consumes power during display switches but requires a short refresh pulse.

Booth Highlights:

  • Live demos of printed e-paper displays across multiple verticals
  • Innovative integrations with other flexible electronic components, highlighting the rapid growth of printed electronics
  • Interactive prototypes demonstrating how Ynvisible’s displays bring intelligence and interactivity to everyday objects

For more information, visit ynvisible.com/.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Healthcare
Healthcare - Medical PanelPCs & Displays
Healthcare - Personal Medical Devices
Healthcare - Telehealth & Healthcare IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Mouser Product of the Week: Analog Devices’ EVAL-LTC7899-AZ Evaluation Board

January 12, 2026

MORE
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: PX5
PX5 NET Gains TÜV Approval, Enabling Faster Certification of Safety-Critical Embedded Applications

January 22, 2026

MORE