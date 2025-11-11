WINSYSTEMS SBC-477 PowerTier Series Features 13th Gen Intel Core for High-Performance Industrial Computing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: WINSYSTEMS

WINSYSTEMS announced the SBC-477 PowerTier Series, rugged single board computers designed for performance, power, and reliability in industrial applications where space is limited. The series leverages the 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake hybrid CPU, an i7, i5, i3, or Intel Processor U300E.

“Our new PowerTier Series of rugged SBCs has captured significant interest even prior to its official launch, from customers who are working within tight specification requirements,” said WINSYSTEMS’ Chief Revenue Officer Robert Dunaway. “This new product series significantly adds to our embedded portfolio’s ability to fulfill these needs.”

The embedded computer operates at a temperature range between -40°C to +85°C with thermal options including a heat spreader and active cooling. Applications such as industrial automation, energy management, transportation management, and MIL/COTS benefit from utilizing the SBC-477 PowerTier Series.

Features:

Support for Windows 10/11 IoT, Ubuntu Linux, and other x86 real-time OS

Up to 64GB DDR5 5200 MT/s RAM

Triple UltraHD display support

Dual Ethernet: 2.5Gb + 1Gb

Mini PCIe and SIM card expansion

TPM 2.0 hardware-based security

Extended product lifecycle of 10+ years

Per the press release, the series is engineered to meet the challenges of modern industrial deployments with high MTBF, ruggedized connectors, and flexible I/O options including USB 3.0/2.0, RS-232/422/485, GPIO, and I2C.

For more information, visit winsystems.com/product/sbc-477-powertier-series-rugged-sbc-with-13-gen-intel-core-processor.