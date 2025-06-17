Xylon Celebrating 30 Years of Embedded Innovations

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Xylon Quattro

Xylon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. For over three decades it has driven innovation in embedded systems and developed solutions for automotive, defense, industrial automation, and medical. At the start, Xylon focused on FPGA-based graphics processors, now the company’s evolution has led it to be a reliable provider of scalable, high-performing solutions.





Within the past ten years, Xylon has grown thanks to its logiRECORDER and XYLON QUATTRO platforms, utilized for automotive data logging and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) simulation. The solutions highlight Xylon’s proficiency in designing customizable FPGA-based hardware that exceeds the flexibility and performance of traditional PC and ASSP-based systems.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone,” said Davor Kovačec, CEO of Xylon. “This anniversary is not only a celebration of our achievements but also a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the support of our partners. We are more excited than ever about the future.”

Moving ahead, Xylon looks to focus on AI vision for real-time applications and automation. It is structuring it’s business model to dive deep into data logging and HIL platforms, with a goal to integrate AI for data processing and enhanced simulation capabilities for demanding testing and validation.

“We’re not just reflecting on the past,” added Kovačec. “We’re focused on shaping the next 30 years—bringing cutting-edge design services and embedded technology to the forefront.”

/>

For more information, visit xylon-lab.com and logicbricks.com.