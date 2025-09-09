Develop Next-Gen Bluetooth Low Energy Apps Faster with BleuIO from Smart Sensor Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Smart Sensor Devices

Smart Sensor Devices introduced BleuIO, a Renesas SOC based Bluetooth low energy USB dongle used to develop new BLE applications. Customers can utilize the AT Commands offered on the device or use the Python/Javascript libraries for rapid design. It permits field or boot upgrades while applications are stored on FLASH memory as well as custom settings or OTP.

The AT command interface simplifies real-time testing and debugging allowing the most efficient means to troubleshoot applications and is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Features:

Supports Bluetooth 5.2

32Mbit QSPI FLASH

Programmable LED

For more information, visit bleuio.com/index.php.