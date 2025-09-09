Embedded Computing Design

Develop Next-Gen Bluetooth Low Energy Apps Faster with BleuIO from Smart Sensor Devices

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 09, 2025

Image Credit: Smart Sensor Devices

Smart Sensor Devices introduced BleuIO, a Renesas SOC based Bluetooth low energy USB dongle used to develop new BLE applications. Customers can utilize the AT Commands offered on the device or use the Python/Javascript libraries for rapid design. It permits field or boot upgrades while applications are stored on FLASH memory as well as custom settings or OTP.

The AT command interface simplifies real-time testing and debugging allowing the most efficient means to troubleshoot applications and is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Features:

  • Supports Bluetooth 5.2
  • 32Mbit QSPI FLASH
  • Programmable LED

For more information, visit bleuio.com/index.php.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

