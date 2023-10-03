Embedded Computing Design

Enclustra to Build FPGA Solutions in San Diego

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 03, 2023

News

Enclustra to Build FPGA Solutions in San Diego
Image Credit: Enclustra

San Diego, California. "With embedded chip technologies, the potential that lies behind executing dreams is tremendous. If we fail to realize them, the responsibility lies solely on us," said Philipp Baechtold, CEO of Enclustra Inc. on the opening of Enclustra’s US Operations in San Diego. It will focus efforts on FPGA Solutions that will be “made in the USA” for applications in aerospace & defense, medical, vision systems, and wireless communications.

According to Enclustra, its FPGA solutions provide the following benefits to customers:

  • Fastest Time-to-market
  • High Compute Density
  • Infinite Programmability
  • Modularity
  • Reliability

Baechtold ends, "Our FPGA solutions can be life-saving, life-changing, and dream-making across any industry. That's why we do what we do at Enclustra, as this powerful and agile technology helps you feel limitless. And we chose San Diego for our US operations due to its ever-growing technology landscape, engineering talent, and high quality of life." 

For more information, visit enclustra.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Debug & Test
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Gateways
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - EDA Tools
Processing - Interface & I/O
Processing - Semiconductor IP
AI & Machine Learning
Embedded Executive: Get Your AI Platform Out the Door, SparkCognition

September 27, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Medical Marvels: The Pairing of Wireless Devices and Connectivity

September 26, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Audio Validation in Multimedia Systems and its Parameters

September 28, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID, First with PSA Certified Level 3 Root of Trust Component

October 3, 2023

MORE