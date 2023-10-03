Enclustra to Build FPGA Solutions in San Diego

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Enclustra

San Diego, California. "With embedded chip technologies, the potential that lies behind executing dreams is tremendous. If we fail to realize them, the responsibility lies solely on us," said Philipp Baechtold, CEO of Enclustra Inc. on the opening of Enclustra’s US Operations in San Diego. It will focus efforts on FPGA Solutions that will be “made in the USA” for applications in aerospace & defense, medical, vision systems, and wireless communications.

According to Enclustra, its FPGA solutions provide the following benefits to customers:

Fastest Time-to-market

High Compute Density

Infinite Programmability

Modularity

Reliability

Baechtold ends, "Our FPGA solutions can be life-saving, life-changing, and dream-making across any industry. That's why we do what we do at Enclustra, as this powerful and agile technology helps you feel limitless. And we chose San Diego for our US operations due to its ever-growing technology landscape, engineering talent, and high quality of life."

For more information, visit enclustra.com.