Enclustra to Build FPGA Solutions in San Diego
October 03, 2023
San Diego, California. "With embedded chip technologies, the potential that lies behind executing dreams is tremendous. If we fail to realize them, the responsibility lies solely on us," said Philipp Baechtold, CEO of Enclustra Inc. on the opening of Enclustra’s US Operations in San Diego. It will focus efforts on FPGA Solutions that will be “made in the USA” for applications in aerospace & defense, medical, vision systems, and wireless communications.
According to Enclustra, its FPGA solutions provide the following benefits to customers:
- Fastest Time-to-market
- High Compute Density
- Infinite Programmability
- Modularity
- Reliability
Baechtold ends, "Our FPGA solutions can be life-saving, life-changing, and dream-making across any industry. That's why we do what we do at Enclustra, as this powerful and agile technology helps you feel limitless. And we chose San Diego for our US operations due to its ever-growing technology landscape, engineering talent, and high quality of life."
