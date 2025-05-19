Embedded Computing Design

MediaTek Integrates ASIX AX88179B Ethernet Controller into Genio 510 for Next-Gen IoT Solutions

May 19, 2025

Image Credit ASIX Electronics

MediaTek Inc. and ASIX Electronics Corp. cooperated for a solution that incorporates ASIX AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 Gigabit Ethernet Controller and driver into the Genio 510 platform development kit supporting multiple Ethernet ports.

The MediaTek Genio 510 IoT platform utilizes a six-core CPU, an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and an NPU for edge AI computing. Included is a built-in HEVC encoding acceleration engine for effectively managing FHD video encoding, accompanied by high-performing edge AI computing power, advanced multimedia image processing, and multitasking operating systems. It’s ideal for edge AI systems, industrial automation, smart homes, and interactive retail solutions.

The compact AX88179B USB 3.2 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller showcases built-in drivers for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, Chrome OS, and Nintendo Switch, allowing seamless driverless plug-and-play functionality. AX88179B follows IEEE 1588v2 and 802.1AS Precision Time Protocol (PTP), for a stable and efficient USB-based time synchronization solution.

For more information, visit asix.com.tw.

