New Avalue Panel PCs Target Hygiene-Critical and Harsh Industrial Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. introduced the SPC-1542/2142 and ARC-1242/1542 series of panel PCs, leveraging the 13th Generation Intel Core (Raptor Lake-PS) processors. Both share a common motherboard but are designed to meet differing industrial needs in harsh environments with robust peripheral connectivity.

SPC-1542/2142

The fanless, IP66- and IP69K-rated SPC-1542 (15") and SPC-2142 (21.5") models are engineered for challenging industrial environments such as food processing, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and other hygiene-critical applications. The stainless-steel housing delivers protection from dust, water jets, and high-pressure, high temperature washdowns making them a great choice for environments necessitating rigorous hygiene and durability. The solutions act as Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) for process control and monitoring, or as highly resilient kiosks in extreme conditions where conventional displays cannot endure.

Features of the SPC-1542/2142:

Projective Capacitive Touchscreen

Waterproof M12 Connectors for LAN, USB, and COM ports

Wide Temperature Range: -10°C to 50°C (SPC-1542) and -10°C to 45°C (SPC-2142)

DDR5 4800MHz Memory up to 32GB

ARC-1242/1542

The ARC-1242(12.1") and ARC-1542(15") are developed for flexibility and a variety of peripheral integration. Utilizing an IP65 rated front panel and IP41 rear enclosure, the panel PCs are manufactured for settings where the front panel is exposed to dust and splashing water, while the rear entails standard protection. They are ideal for industrial automation and smart factory HMIs logistics and warehousing terminals, as well as retail and hospitality kiosks needing data input, communication, or integration with custom payment or scanning peripherals.

A main feature of the ARC series is Avalue’s innovative Intelligent Expansion Technology (IET). According to the press release, the IET modules make I/O customization faster and more flexible, enabling users to select the module that best fits their specific application needs.

Features of the ARC-1242/1542:

IET Expansion integrates a variety of peripherals such as audio, additional USB/COM ports, HDMI, MPCIe, GPIO, and CAN bus

Versatile Touch Technology: Offers both 5-wire Resistive Touch and Projected Capacitive (PCAP)

Touch options: the ARC-1242 and ARC-1542 support resistive touch, while the ARC-1242-B and ARC-1542-B support projected capacitive touch

I/O includes USB 3.2, USB 2.0, USB Type-C, dual Gigabit LAN, and multiple M.2 slots for storage and wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi/BT/4G/5G optional)

Wide Temperature Range: -10°C to 50°C

Both series support Windows 10/11, Linux, and TPM 2.0 for enhanced security.

For more information, visit avalue.com/en.