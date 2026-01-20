Qbic Introduces Industrial Series Combining Deterministic Control, Modular AI, and Precision HMI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology announced its Industrial Series that integrates Qbic’s compute, control, and HMI innovations into a unified architecture supporting the full lifecycle of industrial device development, from prototyping to deployment. The cohesive design allows users to move beyond fragmented development, and instead, develop reliable long-term product roadmaps.

“The future of industrial innovation depends on unified systems, not disconnected devices,” said Vincent Chen, Vice President of Product Development at Qbic Technology. “The Industrial Series represents our belief that long-term scalability, architectural consistency, and dependable design are the core pillars of next-generation industrial intelligence.”

According to the press release, the Industrial Series combines four core pillars critical to modern industrial applications:

Deterministic Control:

High-precision, real-time response via the RT-0360 for automation

Modular AI Engine:

Scalable building blocks utilizing the QOM Series with Open Standard Module (OSM) architecture for vision and compute-intensive applications

Integrated Infrastructure:

Production ready SBCs categorized by specialized compute needs NXP Series (SBC-0400N, SBC-08510N, SBC-1070N): The industrial backbone for long-lifecycle stability in essential control, building automation, etc. MediaTek Series (SBC-1070M): High-performance edge compute for graphics-intensive and AI-driven applications.



Precision HMI:

Sanitizable (antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass), high-brightness interaction via the Luminen Series

The Industrial Series is engineered to support continuous operation in mission-critical environments and is validated through Qbic’s EVT/DVT/PVT process. Software supported includes Android, Linux, Yocto, and Debian, along with Qbic’s Fortify+ security framework.

For more information, visit qbictechnology.com.