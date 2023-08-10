Embedded Computing Design

Real Time Logic Reveals the Xedge32 Development Environment Integrating Lua into the ESP32

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 10, 2023

News

Image Credit: Real Time Logic

Real Time Logic presented the Xedge32 Development Environment delivering a native and open gateway to ESP32 IoT design. The ESP32 is a 240MHz dual-core microcontroller with built-in Wi-Fi at a low-cost point. Lua is allowing coders of all levels to develop IoT solutions without the hassle of complex C code. Leveraging the Barracuda App Server C Code Library, the Xedge32 supports access to the ESP32's GPIOs (referred to as the "south bridge"), while developing the Barracuda App Server's Lua APIs. Integrated are advanced processes such as MQTT, OPC UA, and Modbus.

Highlights:

  • User-friendly programming - write device-specific code in Lua language
  • High-speed data sampling - stream ADC data (e.g., speech)
  • Image capturing with ESP32 Cam Board
  • Industrial Integration - connect Operational Technology protocols like Modbus and OPC UA to protocols such as MQTT
  • Telemetry and remote control -  facilitate the design of remote-controlled device management applications
    Integrating the W5500 chip adds Ethernet capabilities to the ESP32

For more information, visit realtimelogic.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

