The Road to embedded world North America: SECO Showcases Clea Edge-to-Cloud IoT Platform and AI Demos

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: SECO

SECO starts its road to embedded world at its global headquarters in Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy. Making its way to Anaheim by way of its US engineering and operations headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, SECO will host visitors to Booth 7011 at this years embedded world North America where it will showcase its end-to-end solutions ranging from next-generation edge computing hardware to its edge and cloud IoT software suite, Clea. SECO also has many demos showcasing its edge AI solutions.

Booth Demos:

Booth demonstrations will consist of AI-powered image generation, gesture recognition, and real-time computer vision applications including a real-time people counter powered by an NXP i.MX 95 processor and Clea. Clea is an interactive computer vision system running on a Titan 300 TGL-UP3 industrial PC with Axelera’s M.2 AI acceleration.

SECO will also demonstrate its tumor identification system performing entirely at the edge on a Palladio 500 RPL industrial PC aiming to assist medical professionals while avoiding network transmission of large amounts of data for cloud-based analysis.

For those interested in AI-powered HMI solutions for industrial automation, medical facilities, and smart building applications, SECO will feature platforms that integrate the latest processors from NXP, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Intel as its experts highlight the utility of embedded vision and voice recognition combined with remote management and insights through Clea.

For the final demo, SECO will showcase a generative AI application running on its SOM-COMe-BT6-MTL, a COM Express module built on the latest Intel processor. It integrates an NPU delivering up to 34 TOPS of computing power. The demonstration leverages an intuitive GUI, allowing users to alter basic text inputs into AI-generated images while providing enhanced compute efficiency, low latency, and scalability across various industrial and AI-driven workloads.

Booth Highlights:

Available SoMs for x86 and Arm Processor Architectures:

SOM-COMe-BT6-MTL (Intel Core Ultra Series 1)

SOM-SMARC-QCS6490 (Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC)

SOM-SMARC-MX95 (NXP i.MX 95)

SOM-SMARC-Genio 700 (MediaTek Genio 700)

SOM-uQ7-MX8M-Mini-Nano (NXP i.MX 8M Mini and Nano)

SOM-COMe-CT6-Snapdragon-X (Qualcomm Snapdragon X / X Plus / X Elite)

Industrial Computers:

Palladio 500 RPL (13th Gen Intel Core)

Modular Link MX93 (NXP i.MX93)

Titan 300 TGL-UP3 AI (11th Gen Intel Core and Celeron SoCs with a single Axelera Metis AIPU delivering up to 120 TOPS)

HMIs

SECO’s Modular Vision HMI family features off-the-shelf solutions centered on x86 and Arm architectures, with screen sizes ranging from 7 to 15 inches and up to 4K resolution.

IoT

SECO enables the deployment of edge IoT devices with Clea OS 2.0, a Yocto-based industrial embedded Linux operating system that seamlessly integrates with Clea's cloud components and can communicate with other standards-based cloud implementations. It simplifies and integrates management of the development and deployment processes, device monitoring, and remote access.

The company states that Clea OS is compatible with nearly the entire SECO edge product catalog as well as third-party platforms that include devices based on NXP, Intel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek processors, Raspberry Pi CM5, and QEMU emulation for Arm, Arm64, and x86 architectures.

AI

Also, SECO will highlight its new App Hub, a complete toolkit of validated containers, sample apps, and deployment guides. With more than 150 AI/ML applications available for a wide range of industries, the App Hub accelerates the development and deployment of AI at the edge.

For more information, visit seco.com.

