A 2-in-1 Stacked Card Connector from ATTEND
July 15, 2024
News
ATTEND launched its 2-in-1 stacked card connector designed to redefine space efficiency and functionality in electronic components. Supporting Micro SD, Nano-SIM, and Micro SIM cards, it enables competent data transfer while optimizing PCB space usage.
Highlights:
- Tray push-push type:
- Dual-stack card connector (tray is separated)
- Vertical stacking design:
- Saves up to 50% PCB space
- Support for multiple card types:
- Compatible with Micro SD, Nano-SIM, and Micro SIM cards
- Integrated incorrect insertion prevention and tray detection:
- Ensures proper card insertion and detection
- Robust tray lock function:
- Protects against shock and vibration
- Extended ejection length:
- 6 mm ejection length for easy card removal
- Adaptable design:
- 2 mm tray edge for flexible panel/casing integration
- Durability tested:
- Withstands 5,000 mating cycles
- Wide operating temperature range:
- From -40°C to +85°C
- Compliance:
- Meets EN60721-3-5 Class 5M3 random vibration and Level II shock test standards
Ideal Applications:
- Mobile Devices
- IoT Devices
- Drone
- Electronics
- Industrial Automation l
- Automotive
- Wearable Devices
- Medical Devices
- Home Automation
For more information, visit attend.com.