A 2-in-1 Stacked Card Connector from ATTEND

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 15, 2024

Image Credit: ATTEND

ATTEND launched its 2-in-1 stacked card connector designed to redefine space efficiency and functionality in electronic components. Supporting Micro SD, Nano-SIM, and Micro SIM cards, it enables competent data transfer while optimizing PCB space usage.

Highlights:

  • Tray push-push type:
    • Dual-stack card connector (tray is separated)
  • Vertical stacking design:
    • Saves up to 50% PCB space
  • Support for multiple card types:
    • Compatible with Micro SD, Nano-SIM, and Micro SIM cards
  • Integrated incorrect insertion prevention and tray detection:
    • Ensures proper card insertion and detection
  • Robust tray lock function:
    • Protects against shock and vibration
  • Extended ejection length:
    • 6 mm ejection length for easy card removal
  • Adaptable design:
    • 2 mm tray edge for flexible panel/casing integration
  • Durability tested:
    • Withstands 5,000 mating cycles
  • Wide operating temperature range:
    • From -40°C to +85°C
  • Compliance:
    • Meets EN60721-3-5 Class 5M3 random vibration and Level II shock test standards

Ideal Applications:

  • Mobile Devices
  • IoT Devices
  • Drone
  • Electronics
  • Industrial Automation l
  • Automotive
  • Wearable Devices
  • Medical Devices
  • Home Automation

For more information, visit attend.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

