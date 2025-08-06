FIT and Point2 Partner to Redefine Data Center Connectivity for AI-Driven Workloads

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Point2 Technology

Point2 Technology and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote the standardization of next-generation Active RF Cable (ARC) and Near Pluggable e-Tube (NPE) solutions. The agreement brings an innovative class of cable interconnects to support the growing need for higher-performance interconnects within hyperscale data centers.

“We are thrilled to partner with FIT, a recognized global manufacturing leader in high-speed cables and connectors, to clearly establish e-Tube technology as the forefront interconnect for future AI-driven workloads,” said Sean Park, CEO of Point2 Technology. “By removing the barriers and shortcomings of conventional copper and optical interconnects, Point2 continues to empower hyperscalers to scale up AI clusters efficiently while driving down cost, power, and latency.”

The press release reveals that Point2 and FIT will design MSA-compliant 1.6T and 3.2T pluggable ARCs based on Point2’s UltraWaveTM RF Transmitter and Receiver SoCs, and co-develop NPE solutions to allow a scalable compute fabric for AI Cluster scale-up for in-rack, cross-rack, and switch to NIC connectivity. Contrasting with general copper and optical connections, Point2’s e-Tube RF transmission over plastic waveguide enhances scalability for AI clusters within data centers.

The solution increases transmission reach 10X further than copper at a comparable expense, while also providing 3X lower power consumption and a 1,000X reduction in latency compared to optical interconnects.

“This collaboration is a game-changer for AI computing and accelerated network interconnect,” said Julia Jiang, VP of Marketing and Sales at FIT Electronics. “Together, we will redefine interconnect strategies, equipping data centers with the tools to scale AI workloads seamlessly and cost-effectively for multi-generations.”

For more information, visit point2tech.com.