Integrated Antennas in a Mini UWB-BLE Combo

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 21, 2023

News

Image Credit: Insight SiP

Sophia Antipolis, France. Insight SiP released its 12 x 12 x 1.5 mm ISP3080 UWB-BLE module delivering system in package technology integrating RF minituraizations. The module includes Insight SiP’s proprietary “Antenna-in-Package”. The ISP3080 utilizes Qorvo’s Ultra-Wideband (UWB) QM31100 UWB chip and Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52833 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) device.

The solution conforms to the FiRa standard as well as interoperability with other FiRa compatible chipsets and mobile phones including the major market players Samsung, Google, and Apple. A ultra-low power is attainable by using a Bluetooth and the integrated accelerometer to power on the UWB transceiver only when essential. The device needs only a small amount of power to begin a complete UWB and BLE node when having both antennas integrated into the platform.

Peripherals:

  • UWB
  • SPI
  • UART
  • I2C
  • Programmable general purpose I/Os
  • On-board analogue to digital converters

Nick Wood, Sales and Marketing Director for Insight SiP said, “We are delighted to launch this module with the next generation of UWB technology. With the FiRa standard gaining wide acceptance and the implementation of UWB on mobile phones, we believe Ultra-Wideband has truly “come of age” and will become an increasingly prevalent technology.

For more information, visit insightsip.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

