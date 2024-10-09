MosChip Technologies Showcases its MosChip DigitalSky Suite at ew North America
October 09, 2024
MosChip Technologies showcased its MosChip DigitalSky, a comprehensive suite of digital solutions innovating global enterprises into connected and intelligent entities, at embedded world North America. The suite offers IoT, Cloud, AI and GenAI, Application and Data Modernization, Security, Automation, and UX & Mobility support.
MosChip DigitalSky Digital Solutions Suite:
Digital Products:
- Seamlessly integrate product platforms via cloud and mobility solutions
Digital IT:
- Enhanced automation and intelligence, flexible, personalized workflows
Digital Operations:
- Integrate specific intelligence and data-driven insights
MosChip DigitalSky Innovation Hub:
- Leverage expert talent and streamlined processes to bring ideas to reality
A live showcase of our Connected Intelligent Solution for Asset Monitoring, IT Monitoring, Function Specific Operational assistance and Intelligent Test Automation Framework with GenAI.
MosChip Embedded Systems, Software & Hardware capabilities:
Power Controller Debugger Solution for Power Management Chips
- The scalable debugger solution can communicate with the power controller over different interfaces to configure its registers, controlling and reading real-time data from the registers by using a Graphical User Interface (GUI) application. It also validates the power controller IC during the pre and post-silicon validation stages.
MosChip AI/ML capabilities on Edge
- Smart safety in manufacturing and construction employing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit detection on VISION MPUs with AI Accelerators
MosChip RISC–V capabilities
- Bring-up open ISA RISC-V core on FPGA, Porting Zephyr OS on customized RISC-V platform, Driver development, integration and porting for I2C, GPIO, UART, PLIC, CLINT (MTIME)
For more information, visit moschip.com.