Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world North America: Explore ATTEND’s Rugged Sealed I/O and High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 14, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: ATTEND

Visitors to embedded world North America can stop by Booth 8080 where ATTEND Technology will be demonstrating its high-speed modular board to board interconnects, FAKRA and Mini-FAKRA connectors, as well as its rugged sealed I/O connectors and cables.

Highlights:

M.2, MXM and B2B Connectors

Its M.2 Gen5, MXM edge card connectors, and precision board-to-board interconnects support 5G, Wi-Fi, LTE, storage, GPU/AI acceleration modules, and PCB-to-PCB connections guaranteeing signal integrity and scalability.

FAKRA & Mini-FAKRA Connectors

ATTEND’s FAKRA and Mini-FAKRA connectors provide high-frequency performance for automotive and embedded communications. The Mini-FAKRA series supports frequencies up to 15 GHz while reducing footprint by up to 80% all while following ISO 20860-1/2, SAE/USCAR-2, and USCAR-17 standards.

Rugged Sealed I/O Connectors and Cables

Showcased will be the modular M12 Two-Piece Push-Pull and Metric Circular series, designed for harsh industrial environments. The interconnects feature IP-rated protection and vibration resistance delivering reliable connectivity for robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge equipment.

For more information, visit attend.com.tw/en.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

