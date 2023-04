Computational Imaging Craves System-Level Design and Simulation Tools to Leverage Disruptive AI in Embedded Vision

Whitepaper

Image quality now relies more than ever on high computing power tied to miniaturized optics and sensors, rather than on standalone and bulky but aberration-free optics.

This new trend is called computational imaging and can be used either for computational photography or for computer vision. Read this white paper to learn about market trends and promising system co-design and co-optimization approaches that can unleash the full potential of computational imaging systems by decreasing hardware complexity while keeping computing requirements at a reasonable level.