Rust Roundtable & Energy-Efficient Motor Control with Microchip

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Product Marketing Manager at Microchip, Pramit Nandy, to discuss the current trends and challenges surrounding energy-efficient motor control. Specifically, the shift between various motor types, control algorithms, and, of course, the importance of SiC and GaN.

Next, Ken is back with another installment of ICYMI: Embedded Insights.

But first, Ken and I discuss the recent Rust Embedded Community Roundtable, featuring Ferrous Systems, AdaCore, Trust-in-Soft, Lynx Software, and Bloxide, with the ever-present question of, “Will Rust replace C?”

Check out the full Rust Embedded Community Roundtable here: https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/software-and-os/ides-application-programming/rust-embedded-community-roundtable-will-rust-replace-c