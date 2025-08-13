Embedded Executive: Thermal Issues Continue to Propagate | Ventiva

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

August 13, 2025

Podcast

For as long as we’ve been designing embedded computers and consumer electronics, we’ve had a problem figuring out how to handle the heat that’s created. Known as thermal management, the problem seems omnipresent as systems become more compact, processors run faster, and so on. 

Unfortunately, many designers don’t think about thermal management until it’s too late in the design process, which further exacerbates the problem. So what’s a developer to do? That’s what I asked Carl Schlachte, the President and CEO of Ventiva, who specializes in this technology, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

