Embedded Executive: Thermal Issues Continue to Propagate | Ventiva

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

For as long as we’ve been designing embedded computers and consumer electronics, we’ve had a problem figuring out how to handle the heat that’s created. Known as thermal management, the problem seems omnipresent as systems become more compact, processors run faster, and so on.

Unfortunately, many designers don’t think about thermal management until it’s too late in the design process, which further exacerbates the problem. So what’s a developer to do? That’s what I asked Carl Schlachte, the President and CEO of Ventiva, who specializes in this technology, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.