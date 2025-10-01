Embedded Computing Design

Ubiqconn and RuggON Website Redesigns Deliver Intuitive Navigation and Industry-Specific Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 01, 2025

News

Ubiqconn and RuggON Website Redesigns Deliver Intuitive Navigation and Industry-Specific Applications
Image Credit: Ubiqconn

Ubiqconn Technology, along with its rugged computing brand RuggON, have announced the recent redesign of both websites. The new look sites improve user experience with polished looks, intuitive navigation, and custom access to vertical solutions.

An extended portfolio of industry-specific applications is now live on both websites enabling customers to find what they need for their operational challenges and goals.

“This redesign is the result of deep cross-functional collaboration. We set out to build a digital platform that is not only visually modern, but also empowers visitors to effortlessly understand our core offerings, from Ubiqconn Technology’s customized value added solutions in satellite communication, maritime, government, and smart rugged mobility, to RuggON’s field-proven rugged technologies across public safety, mission-critical operations, logistics, industrial automation, agriculture, and mining,” said Paul Hsieh, CEO of Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON

For more information, visit ubiqconn.com and ruggon.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Optimizing LDO Headroom Control with a Current Referenced Switching Regulator Design—Part 1: Noise Sources, Impact, and Strategies

December 2, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Ambarella
Ambarella Showcases CV7 Edge AI Vision SoC at CES 2026

January 6, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
Engineering Real-Time: Lessons Learned While Chasing Determinism Part 4

December 11, 2025

MORE