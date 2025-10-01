Ubiqconn and RuggON Website Redesigns Deliver Intuitive Navigation and Industry-Specific Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Ubiqconn

Ubiqconn Technology, along with its rugged computing brand RuggON, have announced the recent redesign of both websites. The new look sites improve user experience with polished looks, intuitive navigation, and custom access to vertical solutions.

An extended portfolio of industry-specific applications is now live on both websites enabling customers to find what they need for their operational challenges and goals.

“This redesign is the result of deep cross-functional collaboration. We set out to build a digital platform that is not only visually modern, but also empowers visitors to effortlessly understand our core offerings, from Ubiqconn Technology’s customized value added solutions in satellite communication, maritime, government, and smart rugged mobility, to RuggON’s field-proven rugged technologies across public safety, mission-critical operations, logistics, industrial automation, agriculture, and mining,” said Paul Hsieh, CEO of Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON

For more information, visit ubiqconn.com and ruggon.com.