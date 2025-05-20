2025 Best-in-Show: Computex

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

Wireless

Synaptics: Veros Wi-Fi 7 for the IoT

Synaptics’ Veros Wi-Fi 7 family is purpose-built for IoT applications. It combines support for Wi-Fi 7 throughput and low latency with Bluetooth 6.0 and Zigbee/Thread in a cost—and power-optimized triple-combo solution. The family supports channel bandwidths up to 320 MHz, peak rates of 5.8 Gbps, and multi-link Operation (MLO) across 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands. The series is designed to meet the needs of IoT devices such as next-gen smart hubs, AR/VR, gaming, and automotive infotainment.

IoT & Connectivity

MediaTek: Genio 720

The Genio 720 boasts an 8-core Arm CPU (Cortex A78 + Cortex A55) up to 2.6GHz, MediaTek’s 8th generation NPU offering on-chip Gen-AI capability up to 10 TOPS, advanced multimedia features with support for up to an ultrawide 5K 60 fps display, and integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E capability. It also supports temperatures from -40 to 105°C. It also supports intelligent interactive HMI, Android, Yocto, Ubuntu OS options, and OSM (Open Standard Module) support.

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

Synaptics: SR100 Series MCU

The Synaptics Astra SR100 Series is a high-performance AI-Native MCU family for IoT applications. Based on Arm Cortex-M55 cores with Helium technology and Arm Ethos-U55 NPUs, it features a tiered inferencing architecture for efficiency. It offers multimodal compute, programmable vision and audio pipelines, and robust security features. The MCU’s low-power operation and support for multiple cameras and digital mics make it ideal for battery-operated security cameras, industrial control systems, AI-enhanced smart home appliances, and wearables.

Innatera: Innatera SNP Pulsar

Pulsar enables secure, on-device AI efficiently by supporting more sustainable products, reducing cloud dependency, and protecting user privacy. It supports Ambient Intelligence - devices that sense, interpret, and respond in real time, seamlessly integrated with our surroundings. Pulsar is a mass-deployable example of next-generation AI hardware using SNNs.

MEMS & Sensors

Synaptics: S3930 High-Performance Touch Controller

The Synaptics S3930 series is a next-generation touch controller for foldable OLED and ultra-thin mobile displays that meets the demand for high-performance, low-latency touch in challenging environments. At the core of the S3930 are patents around multi-frequency-region parallel sensing (MFRPS) that reduce the effects of noise. The controller enables faster, efficient decoding while lowering system cost. The solution also features a compact footprint, a RISC-V + Hydra vector engine, and support for large OLEDs.