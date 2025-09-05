Antenova Launches Opaca SR4L104 Antenna for T-Mobile Band 71 and Global 5G Networks

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Antenova Antenova Ltd. released its surface mounted Opaca (SR4L104) cellular antenna, operating in band 71 (617 – 698 MHz) utilized by T-Mobile in the United States. It measures 38 x 10 x 3.3 mm and needs 657 sq mm clearance. Depending on band, the Opaca maintains high performance across a range of 37.1 percent to 77.8 percent.

As 5G becomes the new global standard, the antenna can be the bridge between 4G/LTE networks and 5G making it ideal for video streaming applications, such as CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) cameras.

The “future-proofed” Opaca (SR4L104) covers general 4G & 5G bands ranging from 617 to 7125 MHz frequency, including the new 5G bands:

Band 46 (5150–5925 MHz) WiFi

Band 47 (5855 – 5925 MHz) V2X – vehicle communication band

Band n48 (3550 to 3700 MHz) CBRS – Citizens Broadband Radio Service

Band 71 (617-698 MHz) used by T-Mobile in the USA

Band n77 (3300 – 4200MHz)

Band n79 (4400–5000 MHz)

Band n96 (5925 – 7125 MHz)

Band n102 (5925–6425 MHz)

Band n104 (6425–7125 MHz)

Ideal applications include telematics (Point of Sales) terminals, cellular WiFi hotspots (Pico base stations), IoT (Drone communications), and Machine to Machine (CCTV over 4G/5G). An evaluation board (SR4L104-EVB-1) is available for testing.

For more information, visit antenova.com/product/opaca/.

