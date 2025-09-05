Embedded Computing Design

Antenova Launches Opaca SR4L104 Antenna for T-Mobile Band 71 and Global 5G Networks

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 05, 2025

Image Credit: Antenova

Antenova Ltd. released its surface mounted Opaca (SR4L104) cellular antenna, operating in band 71 (617 – 698 MHz) utilized by T-Mobile in the United States. It measures 38 x 10 x 3.3 mm and needs 657 sq mm clearance. Depending on band, the Opaca maintains high performance across a range of 37.1 percent to 77.8 percent.

As 5G becomes the new global standard, the antenna can be the bridge between 4G/LTE networks and 5G making it ideal for video streaming applications, such as CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) cameras.

The “future-proofed” Opaca (SR4L104) covers general 4G & 5G bands ranging from 617 to 7125 MHz frequency, including the new 5G bands:

  • Band 46 (5150–5925 MHz) WiFi
  • Band 47 (5855 – 5925 MHz) V2X – vehicle communication band
  • Band n48 (3550 to 3700 MHz) CBRS – Citizens Broadband Radio Service
  • Band 71 (617-698 MHz) used by T-Mobile in the USA
  • Band n77 (3300 – 4200MHz)
  • Band n79 (4400–5000 MHz)
  • Band n96 (5925 – 7125 MHz)
  • Band n102 (5925–6425 MHz)
  • Band n104 (6425–7125 MHz)

Ideal applications include telematics (Point of Sales) terminals, cellular WiFi hotspots (Pico base stations), IoT (Drone communications), and Machine to Machine (CCTV over 4G/5G). An evaluation board (SR4L104-EVB-1) is available for testing.

For more information, visit antenova.com/product/opaca/.
 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

