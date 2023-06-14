Sequans Introduces Taurus 5G NR for 5G Broadband IoT Devices
June 14, 2023
News
PARIS, France. Sequans Communications S.A. recently introduced Taurus 5G NR, a chipset platform for use in 5G broadband IoT devices that support applications such as portable hotspots, fixed wireless access, video surveillance, mobile computing, and high-end industrial IoT.
Taurus 5G NR is designed to be a high-performance, highly-integrated, and cost-effective cellular IoT solution that supports sub 6 GHz (FR1) radio in standalone and non-standalone 5G NR with 4G LTE fallback. It features a dedicated dual-core application processor with native Ethernet and other high-speed interfaces to support a variety of IoT applications. The Taurus portfolio includes the chipset, modules, and reference designs for design flexibility production efficiency.
Features of theTaurus 5G NR include:
- 3GPP Release 17
- FR1: 600-7125 MHz
- SA, NSA, and CA for worldwide deployment
Aside from those listed above, the Taurus 5G NR is suitable for use in applications such as smart buildings and cities and enterprise/private networks.
“Initial 5G IoT uses came as no surprise: automotive, and fixed wireless terminals and gateways — namely, high bandwidth applications that can reuse chips originally developed for smartphones,” said Jamie Moss, a research director at ABI Research. “But the rest of the IoT needs 5G silicon that has been acutely optimized: simpler, more efficient, more affordable, and not merely cut down or hobbled versions of higher performance chips.
"Economies of efficiency and effectiveness are intensely resource sensitive, and only fit-for-purpose designs can unlock the mass market potential for 5G in the IoT. Sequans’ Taurus is a 5G chip developed solely for broadband IoT, and with these optimizations as guiding principles,” Moss said.
For more information, visit https://sequans.com/products/taurus/.