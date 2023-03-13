embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Connectivity
March 13, 2023
Product
Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).
The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Connectivity category:
- Silicon Labs’ SiWx917: The SiWx917 SoC is ideal for ultra-low power IoT wireless devices using Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity. The SiWx917 is a single-chip solution that is Matter-ready, includes an integrated applications processor, and offers industry-leading energy efficiency, making it ideal for battery-powered or energy-efficient IoT devices with always-on cloud connectivity. The SiWx917 supports OFDMA, MU-MIMO, BSS coloring, and other features that enable higher bandwidth and improved network efficiency in crowded environments, which allows for faster, more stable network coverage.
- Synaptics’ SYN4382 Triple Combo 2: The new SYN4382 Triple Combo 2 system on chip (SoC) is the second generation of Synaptics’ award-winning platform that integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (BT 5.3), and IEEE 802.15.4 radios with built-in support for the Thread protocol and the Matter application layer. The new version features a doubling in Wi-Fi throughput to 1200 Mbps, as well as real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation (versus time-multiplexed implementations) in the 2.4 GHz and 5- or 6/6E-GHz bands for ultra-reliable, robust connectivity.